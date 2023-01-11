Rishi Sunak admits to having used private healthcare
- Published
The prime minister has told MPs he is registered with a NHS GP, saying he has used "independent health care".
Rishi Sunak had previously refused to say whether he uses private healthcare, insisting it was "not really relevant".
It followed a press report that Mr Sunak is registered with a private GP practice which charges £250 per consultation.
At PMQs, Mr Sunak praised his local hospital "for the fantastic care they have given my family".
"That's why I'm passionately committed to protecting it with more funding, more doctors and nurses, and a clear plan to cut the waiting lists," he added.
Mr Sunak had told the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme that his healthcare was "a personal choice".
He refused three times to answer questions about using private healthcare. He said "As a general policy I wouldn't ever talk about me or my family's healthcare situation … it's not really relevant."
Registering with an NHS GP does not exclude someone from using private healthcare.
A newspaper report in November suggested Mr Sunak is registered with a private GP practice that offers on-the-day appointments and home visits.
Latest NHS figures show that in November last year, 58% of NHS patients were not seen on the day they made an appointment.
At the same time, a record high of more than seven million people are waiting for hospital treatment.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in response to Mr Sunak's comments that the prime minister "will find out what it's like to wait on hold at 08.00 as you call for an appointment".
Sir Keir clashed with Mr Sunak on the government's plan for new legislation to enforce minimum service levels in the NHS and other key sectors.
The Tories had gone "from clapping nurses to sacking nurses", Sir Keir said, adding that nurses and ambulance workers would not be on strike if the prime minister had negotiated.
The prime minister said Sir Keir would not agree to minimum service levels in the NHS "because he's on the side of his union paymasters, not patients".
In response to Sir Keir, Mr Sunak replied he wanted "to have constructive dialogue with the unions".
"That is also why when it comes to the issue of pay we have accepted in full the independent recommendations of pay review bodies."
On Wednesday, health unions announced they are pulling out of the NHS Pay Review Body process to determine pay for next year.
The 14 unions - representing more than one million ambulance staff, nurses and other NHS workers in England - have called for direct negotiations with ministers about pay.
'Perfectly reasonable'
Mr Sunak's comments followed Health Secretary Steve Barclay confirming he used an NHS doctor.
Pressed on whether he has NHS care during an interview on LBC , Mr Barclay replied: "Yes, I don't subscribe to private provision.
"But I don't have a problem with people, with their own money, who wish to spend that money on private healthcare.
"I think that is a perfectly reasonable thing for people to want to do."