Keir Starmer embraces Brexit slogan with 'take back control' pledge
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has promised a new "take back control" bill to transfer powers from Westminster to communities.
In his first speech of 2023, the Labour leader - a former Remain supporter - said he wanted to turn the Brexit campaign slogan "into a solution".
He pledged to devolve new powers over employment support, transport, energy, housing, culture and childcare.
Sir Keir said the legislation would be "a centrepiece" of Labour's plans if it wins the next general election.
In a speech in east London, where he set out the priorities for a future Labour government, Sir Keir said the bill would give communities "the chance to control their economic destiny".
"The decisions which create wealth in our communities should be taken by local people with skin in the game, and a huge power shift out of Westminster can transform our economy, our politics and our democracy."
During the Brexit campaign of 2016, Sir Keir said he "couldn't disagree with the basic case so many Leave voters made to me".
"It's not unreasonable for us to recognise the desire for communities to stand on their own feet. It's what 'take back control' meant," he said.
"So we will embrace the 'take back control' message but we'll turn it from a slogan to a solution. From a catchphrase into change."
Sir Keir was Labour's shadow Brexit secretary under Jeremy Corbyn between 2016 and 2020, when he unsuccessfully campaigned for a second referendum.
Asked by reporters whether he now regretted supporting a fresh vote, Sir Keir said: "Even in those turbulent years, 2016 to 2019, I was always making the argument that there was always something very important sitting behind that leave vote.
"That phrase 'take back control' was really powerful, it was like a Heineken phrasing, got into people.
"And the more they ask themselves, do I have enough control, the more they answer that question, no."
Labour said the bill would give English towns and cities the tools to develop long-term plans for economic growth, creating high-skilled jobs in their areas.
The party said there would be "a presumption towards moving power out of Westminster", with local leaders able to bid for any powers which had already been devolved elsewhere.