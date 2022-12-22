Rishi Sunak appoints Historic England head as ethics chief
- Published
Rishi Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus, the chairman of Historic England, as his new adviser on ministerial behaviour.
The prime minister has been facing pressure to fill the role, which has been empty since the previous holder quit in June.
Sir Laurie has been appointed to a non-renewable five-year term.
He will be responsible for advising Mr Sunak on whether ministers are complying with their conduct rulebook.
However, the prime minister will retain the power to decide whether ministers have broken the code, and on any subsequent punishments.