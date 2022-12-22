Rishi Sunak appoints Historic England head as ethics chief
- Published
Rishi Sunak has appointed Sir Laurie Magnus, the chairman of Historic England, as his new adviser on ministerial behaviour.
The prime minister has been facing pressure to fill the role, which has been empty since the previous holder quit six months ago.
Sir Laurie has been appointed to a non-renewable five-year term.
He will be responsible for advising Mr Sunak on whether ministers are complying with their conduct rulebook.
However, the prime minister will retain the power to decide whether ministers have broken the code, and on any subsequent punishments.
Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt, quit in June after conceding Mr Johnson may have himself broken ministerial rules over Partygate.
His predecessor, Sir Alex Allan, quit in 2020 after Mr Johnson overruled him over a report into alleged bullying by Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Mr Sunak's predecessor as prime minister Liz Truss signalled during the summer Tory leadership she would not appoint anyone to the role, telling party members "I don't think you can outsource ethics to an adviser".
But Mr Sunak said filling the role was a priority when he took office in October, promising to restore "integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level".
Sir Laurie will not lead the ongoing investigation into deputy PM Dominic Raab, who is facing eight complaints about his behaviour in previous government roles.
A senior lawyer, Adam Tolley KC, was appointed to lead that probe last month, when the PM's adviser role was still unfilled. Mr Raab faces allegations he bullied staff, which he denies.
Who is Sir Laurie Magnus?
- Former deputy chairman of the National Trust, he was appointed chairman of Historic England in 2013, then known as English Heritage
- Worked in financial services for 40 years, and is listed as a senior adviser at investment banking group Evercore
- Sat on the board of the government's Culture Recovery Fund, set up to help cultural bodies during the Covid pandemic
- Awarded a CBE in the late Queen's 2022 New Year's Honours list, for services to heritage