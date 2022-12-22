Health Secretary Steve Barclay keen to focus on next year's NHS pay deal
- Published
Health Secretary Steve Barclay would like to ensure the process for deciding next year's pay deal for NHS staff in England is not dragged out.
Sources close to Mr Barclay say he wants no delay in getting pay levels set for the year from April 2023.
But the unions say strikes are about this year's pay offer, which Mr Barclay is refusing to negotiate on.
They are urging him to do "the sensible, grown-up thing" and talk about pay now.
Unions have also questioned the independence of the pay review body, arguing it is appointed by the government, which sets the parameters of the review, including the NHS budget.
The GMB union, which represents some ambulance workers, has said it will not engage with the process next year.
The UK is facing a wave of strike action over pay, including by nurses and ambulance workers, who have both walked out for one day this week.
The government has already sent a remit letter to the pay review body for next year and Mr Barclay will make his submission in the coming weeks.
A recommendation from the body would usually come in April with any pay rise being implemented from August.
Sources close to the health secretary said sometimes the process could drag on and it could take time for NHS staff to see the benefit of any pay rise in their wages.
They said he would seek to encourage those involved in the process to ensure this did not happen.
However, they stressed that Mr Barclay was not in control of the process and its timing, with the pay review body, the unions and other parts of government also playing a role.
The salaries of NHS staff, as well as other public-sector workers like police officers and teachers, are recommended by eight pay review bodies.
The bodies are made up of economists and experts on human resources, appointed by the government.
They take evidence from government departments, unions and experts before making a pay recommendation, which is not legally binding.
Martin Williams, who used to lead the Office of Manpower Economics, a part of the civil service which feeds into the pay review bodies, said the government could speed up the process by producing evidence promptly and publishing the body's recommendations more quickly.
However, he told the BBC these decisions were not just down to the health secretary.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is calling for a 19% pay rise, which it says would make up for years of real-terms pay cuts.
Ambulance unions also want pay increases to keep up with the rising cost of living but have not asked for a specific figure.
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, is currently 10.7% - a near 40-year high.
But no UK nation has offered NHS pay increases at this level, with ministers arguing this would be unaffordable and make inflation worse.
The government says most ambulance staff have received a pay rise of at least 4%. In Scotland, two ambulance unions accepted an improved offer averaging 7.5% but this was rejected by the RCN.
Nurses in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have been given an average increase of 4.75%, with more for the lowest paid.
On Wednesday, paramedics, ambulance control room staff and support workers, who are members of the Unison, GMB and Unite unions, walked out across much of England and Wales.
More strike action is planned for 28 December.
A bitter war of words between the two sides has escalated, after Mr Barclay said ambulance unions had "taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients".
Unite boss Sharon Graham branded the claim "a blatant lie".
Hospitals were quieter than normal during Wednesday's ambulance strikes, with many appearing to heed warnings to only call 999 in an emergency.
But health bosses have warned Thursday is likely to be "very challenging" as people who have put off treatment during strikes turn up at hospitals.
The RCN is also involved in an ongoing industrial dispute over pay and has staged two days of walkouts in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in December.
Unions have warned of more strikes in the new year if the government does not agree to negotiate on pay.