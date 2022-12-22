Health Secretary Steve Barclay keen to focus on next year's NHS pay deal
Health Secretary Steve Barclay would like to ensure the process for deciding next year's pay deal for NHS staff in England is not dragged out.
Sources close to Mr Barclay say he wants no delay in getting pay levels set for the year from April 2023.
But the unions says strikes are about this year's pay deal, which Mr Barclay is refusing to negotiate on.
They are urging him to do "the sensible, grown-up thing" and talk about pay now.
Unions have also questioned the independence of the pay review body, arguing it is appointed by the government, which sets the parameters of the review.
The GMB union, which represents some ambulance workers, has said it will not engage with the process next year.
The government has already sent a remit letter to the pay review body for next year and Mr Barclay will make his submission in the coming weeks.
Although the body's recommendation is normally made in April, sources close to the health secretary said it could take time for NHS staff to see the benefit of any pay rise in their wages.
The source said he would seek to encourage those involved in the process to ensure this did not happen.
On Wednesday, paramedics, ambulance control room staff and support workers, who are members of the Unison, GMB and Unite unions, walked out across much of England and Wales.
More strike action is planned for 28 December.
A bitter war of words between the two sides has escalated, after Mr Barclay said ambulance unions had "taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients".
Unite boss Sharon Graham branded the claim "a blatant lie".
The Royal College of Nursing is also involved in an ongoing industrial dispute over pay and staged two days of walkouts in England, Northern Ireland and Wales earlier this month.
Unions have warned of more strikes in the new year if the government does not agree to negotiate on pay.