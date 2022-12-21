Ambulance strike: Union fury over minister Steve Barclay's claims
- Published
Ambulance unions have reacted with anger after the health secretary said they had "taken a conscious choice to inflict harm on patients".
Steve Barclay said unions had refused to work with the government at a national level on how they would cover emergency calls during strike action.
Unison said it was "utterly shocked" by the comments, while the GMB union said they were "insulting".
Paramedics are among those striking in England and Wales on Wednesday.
Control room staff and support workers who are members of the Unison, GMB and Unite unions are also involved.
NHS bosses are warning patient safety cannot be guaranteed during the action, although unions say life-threatening callouts will still be responded to by an ambulance.
Mr Barclay told BBC Breakfast ambulance unions had chosen to strike at a time "when the system is already facing very significant pressure" from increased flu and Covid admissions.
Asked who would be responsible for any deaths during the industrial action, he said: "It is the trade unions who are taking this action at a point of maximum pressure for the NHS."
But the unions involved in the dispute rejected Mr Barclay's claims.
Christina McAnea, head of Unison, said in a tweet: "[The health secretary has] never specifically asked Unison for a national contingency agreement. In our meeting yesterday (Tuesday), he acknowledged that NHS staff - our local unions - have negotiated detailed, appropriate plans for their areas."
She said the accusations were "a distraction from the government's own failings and their refusal to constructively resolve this dispute".
Sharon Graham, head of Unite, accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the worst "abdication of leadership" she had seen in 25 years, by refusing to negotiate on pay.
Unions representing ambulance workers want pay increases to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Asked whether the government would continue to stick to its position not to deviate from the pay offer recommended by the independent pay review body, Mr Barclay said this was "a long-standing position".