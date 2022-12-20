Police investigate Conservative MP Bob Stewart's Bahrain comment
Police are investigating an allegation of racial abuse after Tory MP Bob Stewart told a human rights activist to "go back to Bahrain".
Scotland Yard said they had opened the case following a complaint from Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, who had a confrontation with the MP outside the Foreign Office.
The Beckenham MP also told the campaigner to "get stuffed".
Mr Stewart said he regretted the comments but insisted he was "not being racist in any way".