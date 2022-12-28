Chris Mason: Reflective images of extraordinary year in UK politics

Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, writes down his contact details for Rishi Sunak during the Cop27 summit at Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt. This was Sunak's first foreign trip as prime minister. I pointed out to him on the way there that this was my third foreign trip with a prime minister in six months and every time there has been a new prime minister. Downing Street had originally said he wouldn't go to the climate summit. But then he did. It was a first chance to meet fellow leaders face-to- face.