Labour MP suspended from party pending investigation
- Published
Labour MP Conor McGinn has been suspended from the party pending an investigation, the BBC has been told.
Mr McGinn, who represents the St Helens North constituency, will now sit as an independent MP.
He has previously served as an opposition whip and as a shadow Home Office minister.
Mr McGinn is the latest Labour MP to be suspended under the party's new complaints process.
The system was set up last year in the wake of controversy over how anti-Semitism allegations were handled.