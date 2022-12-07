Border Force staff to strike over Christmas - union
Border Force staff are going on strike for eight days over Christmas at Heathrow, Gatwick and several other airports, the PCS union has announced.
Thousands of other civil servants - including driving test examiners - will also be taking industrial action.
PCS General Secretary Mark Serwotka said the strikes would "escalate" unless the government was prepared "to put money on the table now".
He said his members were "skipping meals" and could not afford heating.
The PCS said its members working at airports - whose main duties are to check passports for those arriving in the country - would strike for eight days between 23 December and New Year's Eve.
Strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, at the Highways Agency and among driving examiners have already been announced.
Mr Serwotka said that PCS members had "no option" but to strike, because they were "currently skipping meals, not being able to put the heating on at home because of the poverty they are living in".
Mr Serwotka has had talks with government ministers but he said they were refusing to increase a 2% pay rise.
"They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there's nothing behind it," he told a news conference.
Staff at the Rural Payments Agency, which deals with farmers, are also joining the industrial action.
Border Force staff will walk out at Birmingham, Cardiff, Glasgow, Gatwick, Heathrow (terminals 2,3,4,5) and Manchester airports, as well as at the port of New Haven.
Mr Serwotka said the strikes will have a "significant impact" because many staff worked at passport control.
In all, 86% of balloted members voted in favour of strike action across 124 government departments and public sector employers.
He warned the government against bringing in the military to cover for the strikes, saying there was not enough time to train them properly.
And he said the PCS would escalate industrial action in the New Year unless the deadlock was broken.
Mr Serwotka said the strikes were "part of a targeted and sustained programme of industrial action that is designed to escalate each week unless the government is prepared to put money on the table now to deal with the poverty of its own workforce".
Traffic officers at the National Highways Agency will take part in five weeks of rolling strikes across the country, with five of the strike days co-ordinated to coincide with the RMT's planned railway strikes.
"Some sections of the media have accused us of playing politics with these strikes. Let me be clear: our dispute is with the employer," the PCS general secretary added.
"We will fight to improve our members' pay, terms and conditions regardless of who is in Downing Street."