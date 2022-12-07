First UK coal mine in decades approved
- Published
Michael Gove has approved the first new UK coal mine in 30 years despite concern about its climate impacts among Conservative MPs and experts.
The proposed mine in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the UK across the world.
Critics say the mine would undermine climate targets and demand for coking coal is declining.
But supporters claim the mine, near Whitehaven, will create jobs and reduce the need to import coal.
The fate of the West Cumbria Mining project had been hanging in the balance for two years after the local county council initially approved the mine in 2020.
The project's approval was suspended in early 2021, ahead of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, after the government's climate change adviser said it would increase carbon emissions.
The government's advisory Climate Change Committee (UKCCC) pointed out that 85% of the coal produced by the mine would be exported.
Lord Deben, chairman of the CCC, branded the proposal "absolutely indefensible" and said its approval would damage the UK's leadership on climate change.
Planning authorities reviewed the original decision and sent a report to the secretary of state of communities to review and make a final judgement.
A letter outlining the decision said Communities Secretary Michael Gove agreed with the planning inspector's recommendation to approve the mine.
The letter says Mr Gove was "satisfied that there is currently a UK and European market for the coal".
The secretary of state agrees with the assessment that the effects of the development on carbon emissions "would be relatively neutral and not significant".
The decision could expose divisions within the Conservative Party, whose greener MPs have spoken out against the plans.
The mine has also divided opinion in Cumbria, with some in favour of the jobs it would bring, but others warning of the risks of climate change.