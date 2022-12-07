PMQ: Rishi Sunak 'shocked' by allegations about Tory peer Mone
- Published
Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked" to read allegations about Baroness Mone and it was "absolutely right" that she is no longer attending the Lords.
The peer is taking a leave of absence amid claims she benefited from a firm she recommended for a Covid contract.
Asked about the allegations at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Sunak said she "no longer has the Conservative whip".
A spokesperson for the peer said: "Baroness Mone's legal team are dealing with this witch-hunt situation."
Downing Street said not having the Tory whip was an automatic consequence of her requesting a leave of absence from the House of Lords.