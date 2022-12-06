Conservative peer Michelle Mone to take leave of absence from Lords
- Published
Tory peer Michelle Mone is taking a leave of absence from the Lords "to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her", her spokesman has said.
It means she will not attend sittings of the House, vote on any proceedings or be able to claim any allowance.
Baroness Mone has been linked to PPE Medpro, which won government contracts during the Covid pandemic.
Her lawyers previously said she "had no role or function in PPE Medpro".