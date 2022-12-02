What's happening in Parliament next week?

Main debate: MPs will go through the remaining Stages of the Online Safety Bill. It looks as if there will be a debate on one group of amendments, and then MPs will spend an hour sending the bill back into committee stage, where they will integrate a series of vast government amendments into the text. It will then have to come back to the Commons for a further bout of report stage, where any number of issues relating to "legal but harmful" content and anti-fraud measures will be fought out, before, finally, it is sent off to the Lords.