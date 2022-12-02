Sajid Javid to stand down as MP at next election
Former chancellor and health secretary Sajid Javid has said he will stand down as an MP at the next general election.
Mr Javid, MP for the Worcestershire seat of Bromsgrove, said he had made the decision "after much reflection".
He said his decision had been accelerated by a Tory Party review, which is asking sitting MPs to indicate now whether they want to stand again.
Eleven other sitting Tory MPs are set to quit at the next election, expected in 2024.