Boris Johnson: Former PM announces plans to stand at next election
- Published
Boris Johnson has told his local Conservative Party he will stand again as an MP at the next general election, the BBC has been told.
The Conservatives have given their MPs until 5 December to confirm whether they wish to contest the next election - which must be held by early 2025.
So far, 11 Tory MPs have announced they will not stand for re-election.
There had been suggestions Mr Johnson would stand down from Parliament after he was ousted as prime minister.
MPs can still stand down before the next election without letting the party know ahead of time.
In October, Mr Johnson ran to replace Liz Truss as prime minister and passed the threshold of 100 nominations from his parliamentary colleagues, only to withdraw from the race hours before the deadline.
Mr Johnson has been the MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip in west London since 2015. He was elected to the seat while still serving as mayor of London.
The next election will be the fourth time he has run to represent the constituency.
Mr Johnson has a 7,210 vote majority after securing a 1.8% swing to the Conservatives at the 2019 election.
On 5 December, the Boundary Commission will announce the final decision on setting constituency boundaries for the next election. Conservative Campaign Headquarters (CCHQ) has asked Tory MPs to announce if they plan to stand for re-election before then.
Under current proposals, Mr Johnson could gain support when his constituency is redrawn to absorb some new Tory leaning areas.
Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison, Chloe Smith, the former work and pensions secretary, and Will Wragg, the chair of the public administration select committee, have all said they will stand down.
The Uxbridge and South Ruislip Conservative association said it "fully supported Boris Johnson as our local MP and candidate at any future election".
Association chairman Richard Mills added: "We look forward to continuing to work alongside him to deliver for the residents and communities within the constituency, where he has strong connections and involvement."