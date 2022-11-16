Raab requests inquiry into complaints about his conduct
Dominic Raab has asked the prime minister to launch an investigation into two formal complaints about his behaviour.
The justice secretary and deputy PM said the complaints related to two previous stints as a cabinet minister.
He added he would "co-operate fully" with any inquiry.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
