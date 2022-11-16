Dominic Raab facing two complaints over behaviour
- Published
Dominic Raab has revealed that two formal complaints have been made about his behaviour during previous stints as a cabinet minister.
The justice secretary and deputy PM has asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to launch an independent investigation into the complaints.
Mr Raab has faced a series of newspaper allegations he bullied officials in previous roles, which he has denied.
He added he would "co-operate fully" with any inquiry into his conduct.
In a letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Raab said he had "never tolerated bullying" and had "always sought to reinforce and empower" civil servants.
He added that the complaints related to his time as justice secretary and foreign secretary under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Mr Raab is due to appear in the Commons at noon, to deputise for Mr Sunak at Prime Minister's Questions. He'll be facing questions from Labour's Angela Rayner and backbench MPs.
Sources close to Mr Raab said the complaints had just been made. Mr Sunak said on Tuesday that he was unware of any formal complaints against his deputy PM.