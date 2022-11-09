I regret Williamson job ended in resignation, says Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak has said he regrets bringing Sir Gavin Williamson back into government, after he quit as a minister following bullying claims.
The prime minister said Sir Gavin had been right to resign, adding his behaviour had been "unacceptable".
Mr Sunak said he had not known of "specific concerns" about his conduct in two previous ministerial roles.
But Labour's Sir Keir Starmer accused him of failing to "stand up to a run-of-the-mill bully".
Sir Gavin was appointed minister without portfolio after Mr Sunak, a political ally, won the Tory leadership and became prime minister two weeks ago.
Mr Sunak has faced criticism over the decision in recent days, following claims of abusive behaviour by Sir Gavin towards MPs and the emergence of a complaint by a civil servant.
Sir Gavin, who has denied any wrongdoing, quit on Tuesday night, vowing he wanted to "clear my name" during probes into his past conduct.
Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Sunak said it was "absolutely right" Sir Gavin had gone, and that his behaviour was now being investigated.
"I obviously regret appointing someone who has had to resign in these circumstances," he added.