Williamson resigns after bullying claims
- Published
Sir Gavin Williamson has resigned as a government minister after bullying allegations, saying he aims to “clear my name of any wrongdoing”.
He said he "refuted" how his "past conduct" had been characterised but said the allegations were becoming a distraction for "the good work the government is doing".
He added he would comply with a complaints process concerning messages he sent a colleague and that he had apologised to the recipient.
In his resignation letter, he said he was leaving government with "real sadness" but offered Prime Minister Rishi Sunak his "full and total support from the backbenches".
