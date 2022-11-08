Gavin Williamson's resignation letter in full
Gavin Williamson has resigned as Cabinet Office minister amid accusations of bullying. Sir Gavin says he "refutes" the characterisation of his conduct but that the claims were becoming a distraction. Here is his resignation letter in full:
Dear prime minister,
As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague. I am complying with this process and have apologised to the recipient for those messages.
Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing.
I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is under way and clear my name of any wrongdoing.
It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation, but I want to take this opportunity to offer my full and total support from the back benches. I am incredibly proud to have worked with you in government over the last few years and during the campaign.
Yours ever,
Gavin Williamson
In response Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote:
Dear Gavin,
Thank you for your resignation letter.
It is with great sadness that I accept your resignation. I know your commitment to successive Conservative governments and the party over the years has been unwavering.
I support your decision to step back and understand why you have taken it.
I would like to thank you for your personal support and loyalty. I know you will continue to represent your constituents with diligence and care.
I also want to express my gratitude for the work you have done for this government.
Warm regards,
Rishi Sunak