Gavin Williamson denies fresh bullying allegations
- Published
Gavin Williamson has denied further accusations of using bullying language against officials.
According to the Guardian, the Cabinet Office minister told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat" and "jump out of the window" when he was defence secretary.
The unnamed official claimed Sir Gavin "deliberately demeaned and intimidated" them.
Sir Gavin said he "strongly" rejected allegations of bullying.
The newspaper said the official raised concerns to the Ministry of Defence's human resources department but made no formal complaint.
In a statement, Sir Gavin said: "I strongly reject this allegation and have enjoyed good working relationships with the many brilliant officials I have worked with across government. No specific allegations have ever been brought to my attention."
Mr Williamson does not deny using the language.
A spokesperson for the Cabinet Office, where Mr Williamson now serves as a minister, said the department had "not received notice of any formal complaints about Gavin Williamson's behaviour from his time at the Ministry of Defence or any other department."
Labour's party chair Anneliese Dodds said the allegations were "extremely serious" adding they "speak to the toxic culture at the top of the Conservative Party".
This fresh claim puts further pressure on Sir Gavin who is already facing an investigation for allegedly bullying Wendy Morton when she was chief whip.
Ms Morton complained to the Conservative Party after reportedly receiving a series of expletive-laden WhatsApp messages from Sir Gavin in which he accused the government of excluding certain MPs from the Queen's funeral service at Westminster Abbey.
In the texts, published by the Sunday Times, Sir Gavin is said to have warned Ms Morton "not to push him about" and that "there is a price for everything".
Sir Gavin told the paper: "I of course regret getting frustrated about the way colleagues and I felt we were being treated."
Speaking from the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the language was not acceptable.
Asked if it amounted to bullying, he said "an independent complaints process" was under way and it would be "right to let that process conclude".
Downing Street has said the prime minister has "full confidence" in Sir Gavin, who was first elected to Parliament as MP for South Staffordshire in 2010.
The former architectural design firm director, 46, had served as defence secretary under Theresa May and education secretary under Boris Johnson, and was sacked from both roles.
Mr Sunak, who replaced Liz Truss as prime minister last month, brought Sir Gavin back into government.
The deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, Daisy Cooper, has said his return raised "yet more serious questions about Rishi Sunak's judgement".
"If the prime minister was serious about restoring integrity he would sack Gavin Williamson."