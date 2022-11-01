Cumbria coalmine decision delayed until after COP27
- Published
A decision on whether to go ahead with a new coal mine in Cumbria has been delayed for a third time.
The decision was expected by 8 November, but it has been pushed back until after next week's COP27 climate summit in Egypt.
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said it would now be made "on or before 8 December 2022".
The Planning Inspectorate's report has been with the government since April.
If given the go-ahead, it would be the first deep coal mine in the UK for more than 30 years - the government says it needs more time to consider the case.
The proposed mine at Whitehaven would remove coking coal from beneath the Irish Sea for the production of steel - it would not be used for power generation.
A public inquiry was held by the Planning Inspectorate into whether West Cumbria Mining could mine coking coal at the former Marchon chemical works site.
'Wasted opportunity'
Opponents of the development say a new coalmine contradicts the government's commitment to net zero and decarbonising all sectors.
Tony Bosworth of Friends of the Earth said: "Reintroducing the fracking ban was a good first step, but if Rishi Sunak is to really keep his pledge to make climate change a priority his government must leave coal in the ground.
"The run-up to next week's climate summit was an ideal chance for the government to rebuild its battered green credentials by rejecting this damaging and unnecessary coal mine. It's a shame they didn't seize the opportunity"
Supporters claim it will create jobs and reduce the need to import coal for steelmaking.
The Conservative mayor of Copeland, Mike Starkie, said there was "no excuse" for the delay.
"I am extremely disappointed that this decision has yet again been delayed," he said.
"This is a huge private investment for my area that will significantly contribute towards the levelling up agenda without costing the government a penny."
Three delays
The original deadline for the decision was 7 July, and it is believed the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was scheduled to be in Cumbria on that day.
However, in a twist of fate, it was the same day Mr Johnson announced he was to stand down as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.
A second deadline for a decision was set for 17 August - that was pushed back to 8 November, and now that too has been deferred until 8 December.
In the space of four months, the position of Levelling Up Secretary of State changed hands three times.
From July, the secretary of state was Michael Gove, followed by Greg Clark, Simon Clarke, and then Mr Gove again.
The mine was approved to operate until 2049 by Cumbria County Council in October 2020, but four months later the authority suspended its decision.
West Cumbria Mining previously said exploratory works led it to estimate there were about 750m tonnes of "excellent quality" coking coal in the area.
However, planning conditions would limit the company to producing no more than 2.78 million tonnes a year.