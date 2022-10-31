Suella Braverman challenges critics to oust her in asylum row
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has challenged critics to try to "get rid of me", as she denied ignoring legal advice on housing asylum seekers.
She denied blocking the use of hotels to ease overcrowding pressure at a migrant processing centre.
She said her policies were designed to repel an "invasion" on the south coast.
But Labour said Ms Braverman was not fit for office and undermined Rishi Sunak's claim he was bringing integrity back to government.
Some 4,000 people are being held at a processing centre at the disused airport in Manston, Kent.
Hundreds of people were moved there on Sunday after a fire attack at a separate migrant facility in Dover.
Sir Roger Gale, one of the Tory MPs in Kent, said the situation in Manston was "wholly unacceptable" and suggested it may have "developed deliberately".
But making a statement in Parliament, Ms Braverman said "I have never ignored legal advice" by keeping people detained at Manston for longer than necessary.
The home secretary told MPs she was determined to address the backlog in asylum claims and the number of migrants living in hotels.
She said: "The British people deserve to know which party is serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast."
"I'm determined to do whatever it takes," Ms Braverman said. "That is why I'm in government. That's why some people would prefer to be rid of me."
She then paused as her statement was interrupted by heckles from opposition MPs, before adding: "Let them try."
The latest row has increased the pressure on Ms Braverman, who is also facing questions over the use of her personal email for government business.
She was forced to resign as home secretary over the breach when Liz Truss was prime minister but was reappointed six days later by Mr Sunak.
Mr Sunak has faced questions over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman, so soon after she quit for breaching ministerial rules.