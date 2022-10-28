Rishi Sunak should sack Suella Braverman, says Keir Starmer
- Published
Rishi Sunak should sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman as she could pose a security risk, Keir Starmer has said.
The Labour leader said the new prime minister's decision to re-appoint Ms Braverman six days after she was forced to quit over a security breach was an "act of weakness".
He said there was a risk the home secretary could not be trusted with important documents.
But Mr Sunak said he was confident she had "learnt from her mistake".
Downing Street insisted the prime minister had full confidence in his home secretary.
Ms Braverman resigned as home secretary on 19 October after admitted to a "technical infringement of the rules" by sending an official document to someone not authorised to receive it from her personal email account.
Six days later, Mr Sunak - who had replaced Liz Truss as PM - re-appointed Ms Braverman to the same role.
Reports have also emerged suggesting that, as attorney general, she was investigated over the leak of a story involving MI5.
Ms Braverman, an influential voice on the right of the party had been tipped to mount another leadership challenge but pledged her support to Mr Sunak in last week's Tory leadership race.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sir Keir accused Mr Sunak of doing a "grubby deal" by offering to give Ms Braverman the job back in exchange for her backing.
"I've been director of public prosecutions, I know how important it is for the home secretary to be trusted because others have to share documents with her
"To be sacked last week for a breach of security and now be put back in place as home secretary is an act of weakness from the prime minister.
"He should sack her - that would be the strong thing to do."
However, Mr Sunak said he had no regrets about the appointment, adding that he was confident she had "accepted her mistake" and was focused on delivering the government's priorities.
Labour has also been suggesting that Ms Braverman and Mr Sunak may be misleading the public over the events leading up to the home secretary's resignation.
In her resignation letter, Ms Braverman said she had "rapidly reported" her "mistake" through the official channels.
At prime minister's questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: "She made an error of judgment, but she recognised that, she raised the matter and she accepted her mistake."
However, the Sunday Times has reported that it was Simon Case, head of the civil service, who had raised concern about the breach, rather than Ms Braverman.
Mr Sunak appeared to try and clarify his previous statement by suggesting Ms Braverman raised the topic with him when she was re-appointed, rather than when she had committed the data breach.
"As I said in Parliament earlier this week she raised this topic with me when I discussed her re-appointment as home secretary," he said.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have urged Mr Case to investigate the re-appointment, however the BBC has been told he has not launched an inquiry.
No 10 has denied reports that Mr Case was "livid" about the return of Ms Braverman to the cabinet.
The Liberal Democrats are also urging Ms Braverman to hand over any relevant text messages or emails to the Cabinet Office for use in any future inquiry.
Labour has written to the prime minister asking if it is true that the documents involved in Ms Braverman's data breach concerned immigration policy.
The Sun newspaper has reported that the home secretary leaked Ms Truss's proposals for "growth visas" which would enable high-skilled professionals to come to the UK.
The party's chief secretary to the Treasury Pat McFadden said: "We need urgent reassurances now that no market sensitive data was leaked."