Rishi Sunak's first PMQs offers glimpse into political future
- Published
Prime Minister's Questions felt like the roaring return of partisan party politics.
On the backbenches, Conservative MPs have found their voices and smiles again.
Over recent weeks, their demeanour has been sullen, and their heads sunk. But not today.
Rishi Sunak played what Conservatives see as their greatest hits: Brexit, levelling up and talk of winning elections, and his backbenchers lapped it up.
The new prime minister sounded confident, but his hand and leg could be seen twitching occasionally from the press gallery above the main chamber, offering a sense of his nerves.
Sir Keir Starmer went straight for the first flashpoint for the new government: the appointment of Suella Braverman as home secretary.
Mr Sunak acknowledged that the woman he has sent to run the Home Office had made an "error of judgement" in that very same job last week, but he was "delighted to welcome her back".
Both Labour and the SNP see it as a deal to secure Ms Braverman's support for his leadership campaign over the weekend.
And this won't be the end of it: Labour will pursue more specific answers later.
The last few weeks saw the near-total junking of Liz Truss's programme for government.
Today at Rishi Sunak's first PMQs, it felt like the last remaining remnants of her ideas were lobbed in the skip.
So her flirtation with fracking in England is junked, with the PM restoring a 2019 "moratorium" on drilling for shale gas.
It was also strongly hinted that the government will raise those benefits that don't automatically go up with prices in line with the rate of inflation.
Liz Truss was tempted to put them up in line with average earnings instead.
So what about pensions? Will they go up in line with spiralling prices too?
The prime minister's official spokesman was less categorical about that, but the importance of the manifesto was repeatedly referenced.
The Conservatives' 2019 manifesto contained a promise to raise the state pension by the highest of 2.5%, average earnings, or inflation.
On immigration, again Mr Sunak's team referred back to the manifesto - with its commitment to falling net migration.
"But the exact mix will be set out in due course," his spokesman said, adding that this would be set to reflect the "skills and talents" the economy required.
What did Tory MPs think?
Several Tory MPs said the mood after PMQs was "buoyant" in the Commons tea rooms. One declared that MPs were looking happy to be with each other for the first time in years.
"Yesterday was relief, today was positivity," said one.
Another said: "It's the first day in months I've woken up and not felt sick."
Several say their overwhelming feeling is relief.
"It was like the Truss days were a nightmare and now we've woken up. Labour have had it easy for a few weeks, and today realised it's going to be a bit harder," one said.
Those close to the Labour leader do expect a poll bounce for the Conservatives, but believe the PM made his first mistake appointing Suella Braverman.
That view is shared by some Conservatives, with one saying: "A grenade we thought had been thrown out through the window has been put back through the letter box."
Many on the Tory side know there are plenty of policy battles to come, but are enjoying the moment when some calm has returned to their party.