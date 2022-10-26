Rishi Sunak reimposes fracking ban in England
The moratorium on fracking in England has been restored by new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Downing Street confirmed Mr Sunak was committed to the ban on fracking in England set out in his party's 2019 manifesto.
His predecessor Liz Truss lifted the ban, saying fracking could take place where there was local consent.
But this provoked a backlash from many Conservative MPs because of concerns about earth tremors linked to fracking.
The controversial process was halted in 2019 following opposition from environmental groups and local communities. Labour and other opposition parties are also against the return of fracking.
Mr Sunak was asked about the issue in his first Prime Minister's Questions earlier.
Green MP Caroline Lucas asked if the new PM would restore the moratorium on fracking pledged in the Conservatives' 2019 manifesto.
In response, he said: "I have already said I stand by the manifesto on that."
The Tories' general election manifesto said the party would not support fracking unless the science showed "categorically" that it could be carried out safely.
The PM's official spokesman later confirmed Mr Sunak was committed to this promise.