UK economic plan pushed back by two weeks, Jeremy Hunt says
- Published
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has said he will set out a much-anticipated roadmap for the public finances around two weeks later than planned.
The economic statement was due next Monday, but will now take place on 17 November, he told reporters.
He said the decision had been made with new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took power on Tuesday.
He said the move would allow him to ensure it is based on the "most accurate possible" economic forecasts.
He added that the plan would also be "upgraded" to a full autumn statement - suggesting wider policy decisions may be announced.
The plan will set out plans to see UK debt "falling over the medium term", he added.
Mr Hunt told broadcasters he had discussed the delay with the governor of the Bank of England, who "understands" the decision.
The Bank is due to make its next decision on interest rates on 3 November.
I've said it before, and here's another moment where I can say it again: diaries have gone out of fashion at Westminster.
The one date in the diary that had at least a bit if stickability, has become…unstuck…and moved.
The statement scheduled for next Monday will now happen on Thursday 17 November, alongside a full forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility.
The justification at the top of government for doing this is the markets have stabilised since Liz Truss said she was walking the plank, so there isn't the urgency to act immediately that there was.
It is also likely to mean those forecasts don't look quite so gloomy.
Oh, and it'll give the new prime minister and new-ish chancellor a bit longer to work out quite what they are going to do.