Jacob Rees-Mogg out as PM Sunak begins cabinet reshuffle
Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as business secretary, as Rishi Sunak begins to assemble his new team of cabinet ministers.
Close allies of outgoing PM Liz Truss are also out, including her chief whip Wendy Morton and work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith.
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis and Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland are also leaving the cabinet.
Jake Berry has also confirmed he is no longer Conservative Party chairman.
In other moves so far, Vicky Ford has said she is leaving the Foreign Office, where she was a development minister.
Mr Rees-Mogg, who backed Ms Truss's leadership, is also a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He acknowledged he was was unlikely to be kept on, as he was "far too close to Liz Truss" to work with Mr Sunak.
Speaking to BBC deputy political editor Vicki Young, he added that he would be "fully supportive" of the new prime minister.
He added that the Conservatives, who now have their third leader in seven weeks, would be "toast" unless they pulled together.
Earlier Mr Sunak warned "difficult decisions" lie ahead for his new administration, as it grapples with a "profound economic crisis".
He said he had been elected as Tory leader to "fix" the "mistakes" made by Ms Truss, who has left after just 49 days in office.