Jacob Rees-Mogg out as PM Sunak begins cabinet reshuffle
Jacob Rees-Mogg has quit as business secretary, as Rishi Sunak begins to assemble his new team of cabinet ministers.
Justice Secretary Brandon Lewis is also out, after Mr Sunak took over from Liz Truss as PM earlier.
Ms Truss's chief whip Wendy Morton has also confirmed she will be leaving government.
Vicky Ford has also confirmed she will be leaving the Foreign Office, where she was development minister.
Mr Rees-Mogg, who backed Ms Truss's leadership, is also a close ally of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
He acknowledged he was was unlikely to be kept on, as he was "far too close to Liz Truss" to work with Mr Sunak.
Speaking to BBC deputy political editor Vicki Young, he added that he would be "fully supportive" of the new prime minister.
He added that the Conservatives, who now have their third leader in seven weeks, would be "toast" unless they pulled together.