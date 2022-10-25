Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?

Rishi Sunak is the UK's first British Asian prime minister.

He won the leadership contest which followed the resignation of Liz Truss, receiving nominations from more than half of his party's MPs.

He was chancellor during the coronavirus pandemic, and introduced the furlough scheme, spending huge amounts to keep the economy afloat.

His reputation was dented by a controversy over his wife's tax affairs and a fine for breaching lockdown rules.

In July 2022, he was one of the first to quit Boris Johnson's cabinet, paving the way for the stream of resignations.

He became an MP in 2015 - for the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.