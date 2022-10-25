Rishi Sunak’s cabinet: Who is in the prime minister’s top team?
- Published
Rishi Sunak has started to appoint his new cabinet, hours after officially taking over as prime minister.
Here's our handy guide to the new faces and role changes in Mr Sunak's top team.
It will be updated as appointments are announced.
Rishi Sunak's cabinet
-
Rishi SunakPrime Minister @RishiSunak
Rishi Sunak is the UK's first British Asian prime minister.
He won the leadership contest which followed the resignation of Liz Truss, receiving nominations from more than half of his party's MPs.
He was chancellor during the coronavirus pandemic, and introduced the furlough scheme, spending huge amounts to keep the economy afloat.
His reputation was dented by a controversy over his wife's tax affairs and a fine for breaching lockdown rules.
In July 2022, he was one of the first to quit Boris Johnson's cabinet, paving the way for the stream of resignations.
He became an MP in 2015 - for the North Yorkshire constituency of Richmond.
-
Dominic RaabDeputy Prime Minister @DominicRaab
Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary and deputy prime minister by Rishi Sunak.
He previously served as justice secretary under Boris Johnson - but lost his role when Liz Truss became prime minister.
Prior to that, he served as foreign secretary and faced criticism and calls for his resignation over his handling of the Afghanistan crisis.
During the pandemic he was asked to deputise for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while he was in intensive care with Covid and went on to be appointed his deputy PM.
A staunch Brexiteer, Mr Raab also served as a justice minister in 2015, but was sacked by Theresa May when she became prime minister the following year. He made a return as Brexit secretary in July 2018 after the resignation of David Davis, but quit only months later in opposition to Mrs May’s Brexit deal.
The karate black-belt started his career as an international lawyer, before joining the Foreign Office as a diplomat.
-
Jeremy HuntChancellor @Jeremy_Hunt
Jeremy Hunt will remain in his post as chancellor, after having been in the role for just over a week.
He was appointed chancellor by former prime minister Liz Truss earlier in October after turmoil in the financial markets following the mini-budget, which led to the sacking of her first choice Kwasi Kwarteng.
His initial appointment - and subsequent move to scrap almost all the tax cuts his predecessor had promised - calmed financial markets. The need to encourage economic stability was a key reason to keep him in post.
He was first elected to parliament in 2005 and joined the cabinet under PM David Cameron as secretary of state for culture, Olympics, media and sport in the run-up to the 2012 London Olympics.
He went on to become health secretary, where he faced criticism from junior doctors over plans to introduce new contracts, but also secured a funding increase for the NHS. Mr Hunt became foreign secretary in 2018.
The MP for South West Surrey has twice stood unsuccessfully for the party leadership, losing to Boris Johnson in 2019.
-
James CleverlyForeign Secretary @JamesCleverly
James Cleverly has been reappointed foreign secretary by Rishi Sunak.
He was originally appointed foreign secretary under Liz Truss, taking over her former department.
Mr Cleverly was a foreign minister previously, for the Middle East and North Africa, and later for Europe and North America.
He served in the Territorial Army and went to Sandhurst and, outside of work, enjoys painting model soldiers and hanging out with his border terriers.
Elected as MP for Braintree in Essex in 2015, the Brexit supporter held a number a junior ministerial roles under Theresa May before moving to the Foreign Office.
-
Ben WallaceDefence Secretary @BWallaceMP
Ben Wallace has been reappointed as defence secretary - a post he has held since July 2019, where he’s been leading the response to the war in Ukraine.
He's popular with Tory members - and was once considered a favourite to replace Boris Johnson - but chose not to stand in either recent leadership contest.
Mr Wallace is pretty widely respected across the parliamentary party with many colleagues seeing him as a safe pair of hands.
During his eight-year spell in the Army, he served in Germany, Cyprus, Belize and Northern Ireland - where he helped thwart an IRA bomb attack.
-
Simon HartChief Whip @Simonhartmp
Simon Hart has been appointed chief whip.
He had previously served as Welsh secretary under Boris Johnson between 2019 and 2022 and was also a junior minister at the Cabinet Office.
He was among those to resign from the cabinet in July as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed.
Elected as MP for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire in 2010, he has a background in rural affairs having been chief executive of the Countryside Alliance.
Prior to becoming an MP, he also worked as a chartered surveyor and served with the Territorial Army for five years.
-
Nadhim ZahawiMinister Without Portfolio @nadhimzahawi
Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed minister without portfolio and Conservative Party chairman by Rishi Sunak.
A fast riser in the party, he gained support and public recognition in his role as vaccines minister during the pandemic.
Mr Zahawi served briefly as chancellor of the exchequer after Rishi Sunak resigned - and pretty swiftly afterwards said Boris Johnson should resign.
He was later appointed by Liz Truss as chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.
Mr Zahawi was also education secretary during the later half of the Covid pandemic and had the difficult task of ensuring a generation of children caught up after having missed months of school.
He's a former child refugee who fled Iraq with his parents in the 1970s and co-founded the market research firm YouGov. He is now believed to be one of the richest politicians in the Commons.
-
Oliver DowdenChancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster @OliverDowden
Oliver Dowden has been appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster by Rishi Sunak.
The role means he'll be responsible for running the Cabinet Office, the department that supports the prime minister and basically helps departments work together better on issues that involve more than one.
Mr Dowden's most recent role was as Conservative Party chairman. However he quit in June, after the Tories suffered two significant by-election defeats.
As Culture Secretary under Boris Johnson, Mr Dowden waded into the “culture wars”, arguing that museums should “retain and explain” controversial statues rather than removing them.
Before being elected as MP for Hertsmere in 2015, he worked in Downing Street advising David Cameron and was made his deputy chief of staff. He was later awarded a CBE for his services.
He is married with two children.