Boris Johnson 'clearly' going to stand to be PM, supporter says
- Published
Boris Johnson is "clearly" still going to stand to be prime minister, after holding talks with his rival Rishi Sunak, one of his supporters has said.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC the ex-PM had the 100 backers needed to be in the contest.
However, just over half that number have publicly declared their support for Johnson, while former chancellor Mr Sunak has already passed the 100 mark.
Mr Sunak officially declared on Sunday morning that he was running.
He and Mr Johnson met on Saturday night, prompting speculation they could strike a deal.
That would see one of them stand aside in the belief that it gives a clear run to the other, although Common leader Penny Mordaunt has also declared her intention to stand.
But asked what happened at the meeting, Sunak-backer Dominic Raab told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: "I don't think there's any issues around deals here and that's not the right way to proceed."
He added: "What they did have was a very good conversation about the need for unity."
Mr Sunak currently has 130 Conservative MPs who have publicly given him their backing, while Mr Johnson has 55 and Ms Mordaunt has 23.