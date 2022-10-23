Boris Johnson 'clearly' going to stand to be PM, supporter says
Boris Johnson is "clearly" still going to stand to be prime minister, after holding talks with his rival Rishi Sunak, one of his supporters has said.
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told the BBC the ex-PM had the 100 backers needed to be in the contest.
However, just over half that number have publicly declared their support for Johnson, while former chancellor Mr Sunak has already passed the 100 mark.
Mr Sunak officially declared on Sunday morning that he was running.
He and Mr Johnson met on Saturday night, prompting speculation they could strike a deal.
That would see one of them stand aside in the belief that it gives a clear run to the other, although Commons leader Penny Mordaunt has also declared her intention to stand.
But asked what happened at the meeting, Sunak-backer Dominic Raab told BBC One's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: "I don't think there's any issues around deals here and that's not the right way to proceed."
He added: "What they did have was a very good conversation about the need for unity."
Mr Sunak currently has 130 Conservative MPs who have publicly given him their backing, while Mr Johnson has 55 and Ms Mordaunt has 23, according to BBC research.
Mr Rees-Mogg said Mr Johnson was the "greatest electoral asset" his party had seen in recent times and highlighted his role in delivering Brexit, supporting Ukraine and getting the country through the Covid pandemic.
Asked why the public should accept his return as prime minister given the scandals which forced him to leave office just over six weeks ago, Mr Rees-Mogg said Mr Johnson had a "mandate" from his 2019 general election victory.
He argued opposition calls for a general election were "pretty hollow if the person who won the mandate is actually the prime minister".