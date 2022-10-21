Rishi Sunak leads PM race as Boris Johnson flies back to London
- Published
Rishi Sunak is close to reaching the 100 MP nominations needed to enter the race to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister.
The ex-chancellor has 93 endorsements from Tory MPs so far, though a campaign source said he had already reached 100.
Former leader Boris Johnson, second with 44 backers, is poised to enter the contest to succeed Liz Truss and is flying back from a Caribbean holiday.
Penny Mordaunt was the first to declare, counting 21 supporters so far.
Neither Mr Sunak nor Mr Johnson have officially launched their campaigns, but this has not stopped backers declaring their support.
Mr Johnson was seen flying back from a holiday in the Dominican Republic on a BA flight, and is due to arrive in London on Saturday morning.
Sources from Mr Sunak's campaign told BBC News he had already reached the 100 nominations needed to make it onto the ballot paper.
Mr Sunak secured support from a number of senior colleagues, including former chancellor and health secretary Sajid Javid, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat and former health secretary Matt Hancock.
"It is abundantly clear that Rishi Sunak has what it takes to match the challenges we face - he is the right person to lead our Party and take the country forward," Mr Javid said.
Mr Johnson's supporters said the former prime minister had "momentum and support".
Trade Minister Sir James Duddridge told BBC News: "He is coming home and is up for it.
"He is the only election winner we have that has a proven track record in London, on Brexit, and in gaining the mandate we have now."
'I'm up for it'
Sir James also read out what he said was a message from Mr Johnson to the PA Media news agency that appeared to confirm his bid: "I'm flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I'm up for it."
The former Tory party leader is said to have contacted MPs from his holiday, the i newspaper reported, promising colleagues that if elected he would "adopt a more inclusive style of governing and bring more discipline to the Downing Street operation".
Declaring her run earlier, Ms Mordaunt, the current leader of the House of Commons, said she had been "encouraged" by colleagues to run for prime minister - and pledged to "unite our country, deliver our pledges and win the next [general election]".
Among those to have ruled themselves out of the race are Defence Secretary Ben Wallace - who has indicated he is "leaning" towards supporting Mr Johnson - and current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.