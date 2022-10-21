Penny Mordaunt to stand for Tory leadership
- Published
Penny Mordaunt has become the first Conservative MP to say they will run to replace Liz Truss as prime minister.
The Commons leader said she was standing to "unite our country" and win the next general election.
Rishi Sunak is also thought to be a likely candidate, and has got the most public nominations from MPs so far.
Boris Johnson has not ruled out a dramatic comeback, months after being forced out of No 10 after a Tory revolt.
The former prime minister has 39 MPs backing him, behind his former chancellor Rishi Sunak with 66 declared backers so far.
Ms Mordaunt, who like Mr Sunak stood in the contest to replace Mr Johnson over the summer, is further behind with 17.
Candidates to replace Ms Truss need support from at least 100 colleagues, meaning no more than three can get on the ballot.