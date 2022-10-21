Labour MP Christian Matheson stands down over sexual misconduct

Breaking News image

Labour MP Christian Matheson has resigned after a parliamentary watchdog recommended he be suspended for "serious sexual misconduct".

Two allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr Matheson by a former member of his staff have been upheld.

He allegedly invited her on a private trip abroad, according to the report.

Mr Matheson admitted he had committed a minor breach of the code and tendered his resignation with "great sadness".

Related Topics