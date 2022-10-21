Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt: Who are MPs backing?
Conservative MPs have started declaring who they are backing to become the UK's next prime minister.
Currently 99 out of 357 Tory MPs have gone public with their support. Many others may not declare who they are backing, and more could announce their decisions over the weekend - so expect the numbers to continue to change rapidly.
We're only including MPs who have told the BBC on the record who they're backing, or MPs who have publicly declared their support.
Other counts may include MPs who've privately told other media organisations who they're backing - but until the BBC can verify it, they won't appear on our count. Also, no MP has officially said they are running for the leadership - so one of the rumoured frontrunners who is on our count could not actually run, or another MP could declare themselves as a candidate.
Rishi Sunak - 52 MPs
- Angela Richardson, MP for Guildford
- Richard Holden, MP for Durham North West
- Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North & Cleveleys
- John Glen, MP for Salisbury
- Kevin Hollinrake, MP for Thirsk & Malton
- Andrew Bowie, MP for Aberdeenshire West & Kincardine
- Simon Hart, MP for Carmarthen West & Pembrokeshire South
- Anthony Mangnall, MP for Totnes
- Craig Williams, MP for Montgomeryshire
- Andrew Murrison, MP for Wiltshire South West
- Dominic Raab, MP for Esher & Walton
- John Stevenson, MP for Carlisle
- Gary Streeter, MP for Devon South West
- Simon Jupp, MP for Devon East
- Steve Double, MP for St Austell & Newquay
- James Cartlidge, MP for Suffolk South
- Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin & Harpenden
- Nick Gibb, MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton
- Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire
- Richard Graham, MP for Gloucester
- Fay Jones, MP for Brecon & Radnorshire
- Damian Hinds, MP for Hampshire East
- Siobhan Baillie, MP for Stroud
- Alex Chalk, MP for Cheltenham
- Rehman Chishti, MP for Gillingham & Rainham
- Claire Coutinho, MP for Surrey East
- Jonathan Djanogly, MP for Huntingdon
- Laura Farris, MP for Newbury
- Simon Fell, MP for Barrow & Furness
- Mark Garnier, MP for Wyre Forest
- Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central
- Simon Hoare, MP for Dorset North
- Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark
- Julie Marson, MP for Hertford & Stortford
- Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill & Battle
- James Morris, MP for Halesowen & Rowley Regis
- Guy Opperman, MP for Hexham
- Victoria Prentis, MP for Banbury
- Mel Stride, MP for Devon Central
- Maggie Throup, MP for Erewash
- Edward Timpson, MP for Eddisbury
- Robin Walker, MP for Worcester
- Helen Whately, MP for Faversham & Mid Kent
- Crispin Blunt, MP for Reigate
- Robert Syms, MP for Poole
- Simon Baynes, MP for Clwyd South
- Steve Brine, MP for Winchester
- Liam Fox, MP for Somerset North
- Gavin Williamson, MP for Staffordshire South
- Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough & Whitby
- Mark Harper, MP for Forest Of Dean
- Bob Neill, MP for Bromley & Chislehurst
Boris Johnson - 30 MPs
- Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough
- Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP for Bassetlaw
- James Duddridge, MP for Rochford & Southend East
- Michael Fabricant, MP for Lichfield
- Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley & Outwood
- Marco Longhi, MP for Dudley North
- Nadine Dorries, MP for Bedfordshire Mid
- Shaun Bailey, MP for West Bromwich West
- Amanda Milling, MP for Cannock Chase
- David Morris, MP for Morecambe & Lunesdale
- Karl McCartney, MP for Lincoln
- Andrew Rosindell, MP for Romford
- Lia Nici, MP for Great Grimsby
- Jacob Rees-Mogg, MP for Somerset North East
- Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough
- Jane Hunt, MP for Loughborough
- Sheryll Murray, MP for Cornwall South East
- Mark Pritchard, MP for The Wrekin
- Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby
- Scott Benton, MP for Blackpool South
- Christopher Chope, MP for Christchurch
- Stephen McPartland, MP for Stevenage
- Andrew Stephenson, MP for Pendle
- James Grundy, MP for Leigh
- Mark Eastwood, MP for Dewsbury
- Trudy Harrison, MP for Copeland
- Gareth Johnson, MP for Dartford
- Jill Mortimer, MP for Hartlepool
- Jane Stevenson, MP for Wolverhampton North East
- Ben Wallace, MP for Wyre & Preston North
Penny Mordaunt - 17 MPs
- John Lamont, MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk
- Maria Miller, MP for Basingstoke
- Bob Seely, MP for Isle Of Wight
- Derek Thomas, MP for St Ives
- Damian Collins, MP for Folkestone & Hythe
- Heather Wheeler, MP for Derbyshire South
- James Davies, MP for Vale Of Clwyd
- Harriett Baldwin, MP for Worcestershire West
- Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport
- Andrea Leadsom, MP for Northamptonshire South
- Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley
- Kieran Mullan, MP for Crewe & Nantwich
- John Penrose, MP for Weston-super-Mare
- Nicola Richards, MP for West Bromwich East
- Craig Tracey, MP for Warwickshire North
- Caroline Ansell, MP for Eastbourne
- George Freeman, MP for Norfolk Mid