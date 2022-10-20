'Dear oh dear': Six moments from six chaotic weeks
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. Her six weeks in power have been full of shock announcements and awkward moments.
If you haven't been following every last twist and turn, here's six memorable moments from her short time in Downing Street.
A first and last meeting with the Queen
Though she will go down in history as the UK's shortest-serving prime minister, Ms Truss was pictured in the last public photograph of the country's longest-serving monarch.
Two days before she died, the Queen officially invited Ms Truss, her 15th prime minister, to form a government.
The photo of the pair shaking hands in Balmoral Castle sparked concerns about the Queen's health, because of her frail appearance and what looked to be bruising on her right hand.
Ms Truss described feeling "hugely honoured" to have met the Queen "in one of her last acts".
Mini-budget meltdown
Ms Truss campaigned on a plan to cut taxes and a couple of weeks into her term as prime minister, her chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled a programme of tax cuts worth £45bn ($51bn).
But Mr Kwarteng didn't explain how the cuts would be paid for. The mini-budget was announced on Friday - but when markets reopened on the following Monday morning, the pound fell to record lows against the dollar.
The now not-so mini-budget sparked market turmoil, with the Bank of England having to step tens of billions of pounds to stabilise pension funds, and mortgage rates shot up.
The chancellor reversed some of this plan, but it did little to calm politicians in Ms Truss' own Conservative Party.
It would be the first of a series of economic U-turns, prompting economic commentators to say that "Trussonomics" was dead.
A brief and brutal press conference
With the government troubled by market reaction and speculation of a major U-turn, Mr Kwarteng was called back from an international meeting in Washington DC a day early, and he was sacked.
Hours after the firing, Ms Truss gave a brief press conference during which she was grilled repeatedly about her credibility as prime minister. "How come you get to stay?", asked one journalist.
Though she answered only four questions, she stumbled over her answers, insisting that she had acted to calm "economic turmoil".
Her awkward eight-minute performance didn't convince Members of Parliament in her own party that she could stay on as leader.
'Dear oh dear'
Video footage from inside the weekly audiences between the British monarch and their prime minister is rare.
But when images were released of King Charles III meeting Ms Truss for the first time in Buckingham Palace, they did little to restore her public image.
When the prime minister told the King that meeting him was a "great pleasure", the new monarch greeted the Conservative Party leader by muttering: "Dear oh dear."
Though the saying is rumoured to be something of a verbal tick of the King's, the 15-second awkward exchange quickly went viral.
Braverman's brutal letter
My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022
The day before handing in her own resignation letter, Ms Truss was on the receiving end of one - from her home secretary, Suella Braverman. Ms Braverman quit over two data breaches. And she didn't go quietly.
In her resignation letter, she said she had made a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email, and that she was now taking responsibility.
"Pretending we haven't made mistakes, carrying on as if everyone can't see that we have made them, and hoping that things will magically come right is not serious polities," she wrote. "I have made a mistake; I accept responsibility; I resign."
It was seen as a thinly veiled dig at Ms Truss. But there was nothing veiled in her assessment of the government's immigration policy, adding that she had "serious concerns about this government's commitment to honouring manifesto commitments".
Outlasted by a lettuce
When a political commentator joked that Ms Truss had "roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce", British newspaper the Daily Star responded by testing the theory on a live web-cam feed.
Thousands tuned in to watch "lettuce-cam", or a 60p Tesco lettuce in a blond wig next to a framed photo of prime minister. As the vegetable slowly wilted before their eyes, so did Ms Truss's grip on power.
And when the PM announced her resignation, nearly 20,000 people tuned in to congratulate the lettuce on outlasting her. The national anthem was played, along with a remix of Kool and the Gang's "Celebration".
"Lettuce rejoice", wrote one viewer.