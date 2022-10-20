We need a general election now, says Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer
- Published
Sir Keir Starmer has called for an immediate general election, accusing the government of losing "control of itself and the economy".
The Labour leader says the Conservatives hit "a new chaotic low" after Wednesday's chaos in Parliament.
Speaking at the TUC congress, Sir Keir said a Labour government would deliver "fair pay, good work, and prosperity for all".
His election challenge came as more Tory MPs called for the PM to quit.
On a day of high political drama, Suella Braverman quit as home secretary, and a vote on fracking in Parliament descended into chaos, with MPs accused of bullying their colleagues.
The tumultuous events followed a forced U-turn on tax cuts that left financial markets reeling and provoked days of open revolt among Tory MPs.
On Thursday, one senior Tory MP, Simon Hoare, said he thought Prime Minister Liz Truss has "12 hours" to save her job.
In his speech to the TUC conference, Sir Keir said the Tories were too bogged down with "pathetic squabbles" to government the country.
"This cannot continue," Sir Keir said. "Britain deserves better.
"Britain cannot afford the chaos of the Conservatives anymore. We need a general election now."
In his pitch to lead the country, Sir Keir said Labour had a long-term plan to "deliver cheaper bills and higher living standards for working people, growth and jobs in every part of our country".
He outlined some of the policies he announced at Labour's annual conference last month, including those in its "green prosperity plan"
The plan includes pledges to create a publicly owned renewable energy firm, achieve carbon-free electricity by 2030, and insulate 19 million homes.
The Liberal Democrats and the SNP have also been calling for an early general election.
SNP Westminster Leader Ian Blackford MP said the "utter chaos at the centre of the Tory government cannot continue any longer".
Last week, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor "should be the death knell of the Conservatives' reckless mismanagement of our economy".
The next general election is not due to take place until at least 2024, after the Conservatives won a landslide majority in the last one in 2019.
The government could trigger an early general election but Ms Truss - who has been prime minister for 44 days - has given no indication she will do so.
One way Labour could push for an early general election is by calling for a no-confidence vote against the government in Parliament.
But such a vote is unlikely to bring down the government because the Conservatives have a large majority in the House of Commons.