Labour MP alleges bullying during fracking vote
A Labour MP has said he saw "members being physically manhandled" during a vote on banning fracking.
Chris Bryant urged the deputy speaker of the Commons to launch an investigation into the scenes he witnessed.
Meanwhile, Tory MPs told the BBC that chief whip Wendy Morton, and the deputy chief whip, are no longer in post.
Mr Bryant said MPs should be able to vote "without fear or favour", saying "we want to stand up against bullying".
The Labour MP for the Rhondda spoke after a Labour lost a vote on banning fracking despite the threat of a Tory rebellion.
Labour attempted to use a vote in Parliament to force the introduction of a law to ban fracking.
In a test of support of embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss, the government had ordered Tory MPs to oppose Labour in the vote, or face expulsion from the parliamentary party.
Ahead of the vote, three Tory MPs - including former climate minister Chris Skidmore - suggested they could not "vote tonight to support fracking".
Shadow minister Anna McMorrin wrote on Twitter that she witnessed one Conservative MP "in tears" in the lobby after the fracking vote.
Ms McMorrin tweeted: "Extraordinary stuff happening here during the vote on fracking which is apparently 'not a confidence vote'.
"I've just witnessed one Tory member in tears being manhandled into the lobby to vote against our motion to continue the ban on fracking."
Labour MP Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland, Ian Murray, said he witnessed "whips screaming at Tories" and described it as "open warfare".
The vote was the first parliamentary test of the government's fracking plans, but was never likely to be successful given the size of the Conservatives' majority.
The government won the fracking vote by 326 votes to 230 - a government majority of 96.
The division list on the Parliament's website showed 40 Conservative MPs did not take part in the fracking vote.
They cannot all be considered to be abstentions, as some Tory MPs in ministerial roles are likely to have been on government business.