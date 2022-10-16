Get behind Liz Truss, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tells Tory MPs
- Published
Jeremy Hunt has appealed to Tory MPs to get behind Liz Truss, as she battles to restore credibility with backbenchers.
A series of damaging U-turns over her tax-cutting plans has led to some MPs to talk privately about how to remove her from office.
But her new chancellor told the BBC a fresh leadership campaign was "the last thing that people really want".
He insisted Ms Truss remained in charge of the government's direction.
Mr Hunt warned that "difficult decisions" would be necessary at a fresh budget at the end of this month to restore the UK's economic credibility.
He told Laura Kuenssberg he was not "taking anything off the table", including further reversals of tax cuts from last month's mini-budget.
Mr Hunt replaced Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, after Ms Truss fired the former chancellor. His sacking followed market turmoil in response to £45bn of unfunded tax cuts included in the mini-budget.
In a humiliating U-turn, Ms Truss also announced she would reverse planned cuts to corporation tax she had put at the centre of her Tory leadership campaign.
Asked whether he could rule out scrapping more of the tax cuts, Mr Hunt said he wanted to keep as many of the cuts "as I possibly can", but warned "I'm not taking anything off the table".
"We are going to have to take some very difficult decisions both on spending and on tax," he said in the interview, which was recorded on Saturday.
'She's changed'
"Taxes are not going to go down as quickly as people thought and some taxes are going to go up," he added.
"So it's going to be very, very difficult and I think we have to be honest with people about that."
He said every government department would be asked to make savings, but that the scale of cuts would be less than under his predecessor George Osborne during the period of austerity which began in 2010.
He added that Ms Truss's overall goal of promoting economic growth remained the same, but she had changed "the way we're going to get there".
"She's listened, she's changed, she's been willing to do that most difficult thing in politics which is to change tack," he added.