James Bowler: Treasury veteran made department's top official
- Published
A Treasury insider has been made the department's top civil servant, as ministers seek to reassure markets over their economic plans.
James Bowler replaces Sir Tom Scholar, who was fired last month within days of Kwasi Kwarteng taking over as chancellor.
The sacking was seen as delivering a pledge by Prime Minister Liz Truss to change "Treasury orthodoxy".
Sir Tom's removal had been criticised by former heads of the civil service.
Mr Bowler has been permanent secretary - the top official - at the Department for International Trade since August 2021.
The veteran civil servant has over two decades' experience at the Treasury, where he was previously head of tax and then spending policy.
There had been speculation that Antonia Romeo, the top official at the Ministry of Justice who has never worked at the Treasury, would be appointed to the top Treasury job.
Mr Bowler's appointment was announced hours after Mr Kwarteng brought forward the date for announcing his plan to balance the public finances.
The statement will now be made on 31 October instead of 23 November, after his plan to borrow to fund tax cuts sparked days of market turmoil.
Mr Kwarteng said he was "delighted to welcome James back to the Treasury," paying tribute to his "proven track record of delivery and strong leadership".
And Commons Treasury Committee chair Mel Stride told the BBC's World at One programme it was a "good move because what we need at the moment are safe pairs of hands".
He added: "We need to rely on our solid institutions, we don't want to be undermining those in any way."
During her tilt at the Tory leadership, Ms Truss had taken aim at the prevailing culture within the Treasury, a department where she was previously a minister.
She had accused her old department of promoting an "abacus economics" of "making sure that tax and spend add up," saying greater focus was required on promoting economic growth.