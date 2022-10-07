Trade minister Conor Burns sacked from government
Trade minister Conor Burns has been sacked from the government after a complaint of serious misconduct, No 10 says.
Mr Burns, 50, has also had the Conservative whip removed pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour earlier this week.
He has been the MP for Bournemouth West since 2010 and has held ministerial jobs under both Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.
