What's happening in Parliament this week?

Committees: Treasury (14:15) scrutinises the "September 2022 Fiscal Event" with a panel of usual suspect economists headed by the Resolution Foundation's Torsten Bell and Paul Johnson of the IFS. These sessions normally tee up an appearance by the chancellor - and the committee is hoping to quiz Mr Kwarteng the following week, although this may be dependent on the timing of, and choreography around, his autumn budget, which is to be brought forward from November.