Liz Truss's speech: PM to say disruption will be worth it for growth
Liz Truss will use her set piece Tory conference speech to explain why she thinks the "disruption" caused by her economic policies will be worth it.
"Everyone will benefit" from the economic growth produced by her tax-cutting plan, the PM will claim.
After a bruising conference marked by U-turns and internal division, she will set out a long-term vision for the country under her leadership.
And she will attempt to reassure her party that she is on the right path.
"Whenever there is change, there is disruption," she will tell her activists on Wednesday.
"Not everyone will be in favour. But everyone will benefit from the result - a growing economy and a better future."
The four-day Tory gathering in Birmingham has been overshadowed by wrangling within the party over the future direction of the economy.
Ms Truss dramatically abandoned plans to scrap the top rate of income tax announced at last week's mini-budget, after criticism from her own MPs it was unfair.
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has also faced pressure following financial turmoil in the wake of the mini-budget, after markets reacted badly to plans to borrow to fund £45bn in tax cuts.
A No 10 source said Ms Truss would aim to spell out her long-term vision in her address, and was planning to speak to Tory MPs in Parliament next week to listen to concerns and explain her plans.
In her speech to delegates, she will also say there has been too much focus on redistributing wealth within society, rather than increasing the size of the economy.
"Instead, we need to grow the pie so that everyone gets a bigger slice," she will say.
"That is why I am determined to take a new approach and break us out of this high-tax, low-growth cycle."
"We have huge talent across the country. We're not making enough of it.
"To deliver this, we need to get Britain moving. We cannot have any more drift and delay at this vital time."
Benefits decision
Ms Truss is also facing disquiet within the party over the idea she could decide not to raise benefits in line with prices next year in order to limit government spending.
The prime minister has refused to guarantee benefits will rise at the rate of inflation, currently running at 9.9%, saying a decision will be made as part of the annual process to revise payments due to begin later this autumn.
One of her cabinet ministers, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, has already backed an inflation-level rise, arguing the move "makes sense".
Other senior Tories, including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith, have also said during the conference said an inflation-level rise should go ahead.