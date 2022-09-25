Labour republicans say national anthem doesn’t marry with party values
By Joshua Nevett
BBC Politics
- Published
A Labour republican group has said the national anthem does not "marry" with the party's values ahead of a rendition of the song at its annual conference.
Sir Keir Starmer will open the conference in Liverpool with a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and lead members in sing the national anthem.
Labour for a Republic chairman Nick Wall said it was "reasonable" for the party to mark the Queen's death.
But he told the BBC did not expect the song to be sung again at conference.
"Our thoughts at Labour for a Republic is we'd expect it to be a one-off because, at the end of the day, Labour is for the many, and not for the one.
"That's really important and of course the anthem is all about the one. And in that respect, it doesn't marry with our values."
Mr Wall was leading the debate at a packed conference fringe event about the future of the British monarchy on Saturday.
His group, Labour for a Republic, campaigns for the British monarchy to be scrapped and the centuries-old institution to be replaced with an elected head of state.
But it had struggled to break through into the mainstream when Elizabeth II was on the throne.
'Share respects'
For years the group has been organising fringe events, which are not endorsed or organised by the Labour Party.
But the passing of the crown from Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years, to her son King Charles II has prised open the republican debate and reheated the movement.
Mr Wall said he would not be at conference on opening day but was sure "many members will want to share their respects".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will be among those to do so, when he kicks off this year's conference with a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Sir Keir has worn his patriotism more visibly than his predecessor, Jeremy Corbyn, who said the decision to open conference with the national anthem was "very, very odd".
"They've never done it before, there's never been any demand to do it," he told the BBC this week.
There have been suggestions that some dissenting members could jeer during the national anthem.
But panellists and others in attendance at Labour for a Republic's fringe event said they did not want to see that happen.
'Won't be boos'
One of them, Jon Lansman - the co-founder of the pro-Corbyn organisation Momentum - told the BBC he hoped "there won't be boos, because I think it's reasonable to do something in memory of someone who spent so long devoted to public service".
Will he be joining the musical tribute to Her Majesty, though?
"Quite possibly not," Mr Lansman said.
Others in the room do not seem keen either.
In a conference room at The Quaker Meeting House, they engaged in an hour-and-a-half of discussion about the prospect of abolishing the monarchy and building support for the idea in ways that do not alienate potential Labour voters.
With a panel of guests including Guardian columnist Polly Toynbee, author Paul Richards, and expert in constitutional law Dr Adam Tucker, the event attracted big crowds for the discussion of a topic usually considered marginal, even within the Labour Party.
While there has been a strong republican current in the Labour Party, the policy of abolishing the British monarchy has never been a unifying rallying point for its MPs.
'Tightrope'
Public opinion has long been in favour of keeping the monarchy as well, with 67% of Britons backing that position in a recent YouGov poll.
When Queen Elizabeth II was monarch, in a reign that sustained widespread support for the Royal Family over 70 years, the republican position was deemed too politically toxic.
But now King Charles II has taken the crown, Labour's republicans sense a change of mood in the air.
Dr Tucker, a specialist in constitutional law at the University of Liverpool, said the King may be "less equipped" to walk the "tightrope of our politics and constitution and ceremony" as his mother.
As the country reflects on the succession, now was "right time for scrutiny" following the Queen's death, Mr Richards said.
He said, in his view, there was nothing "revolutionary" about wanting to live in a republic, claiming "we're the unusual ones" living in a constitutional monarchy in Britain.
Labour MPs - most of whom gave did media appearances expect those involving tributes to the Queen during the period of mourning - were conspicuous in their absence.
That was until one showed up, to the applause of some in the audience.
Richard Burgon, the Labour MP for Leeds East, a leading figure on the left of the party, said he welcomed a "considered" discussion on the topic of the monarchy.
"I think these are still legitimate matters of inquiry," he said.
"And people who respect the Queen's service, who like her as an individual, can still hold these views. It's not an insult to anybody. It's a legitimate discussion in a democratic society."