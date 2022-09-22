Ukraine war: UK has no choice but to continue support, says Johnson
- Published
Boris Johnson has said the UK has "no choice but to stay the course" and support Ukraine until Russian forces are defeated.
Under Mr Johnson, the UK supplied £2.3bn to Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country on 24 February.
His successor as prime minister, Liz Truss, has pledged to match or exceed this support through 2023.
"We must double down in our defence of the Ukrainians," Mr Johnson said in the House of Commons.
The former PM, who now sits as a backbench MP, said any deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin would "send a signal around the world that violence does pay off".
"There is absolutely no sign that Putin either wants such a compromise or can be trusted to deliver it," he added.
"That is why we have absolutely no choice but to stay the course - to stay resolute.
"If Putin is going to double down on his aggression we must double down in our defence of the Ukrainians."
Supporting Ukraine was a key policy plank of Mr Johnson's premiership. He was a close ally of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, visiting Ukraine three times since it was invaded seven months ago.
On his final visit to Ukraine last month, Mr Johnson said the West must endure rising energy bills to help the country drive out Russia.
Mr Johnson admitted rising energy prices meant "times are tough for families", during a debate in the House of Commons on the situation in Ukraine on Thursday.
But, he argued, the UK has "the economic muscle" to help families with fuel bills, as well as secure an independent energy supply through the use of "more nuclear and much more wind".
Mr Johnson described recent advances by the Ukrainian army as "a turning point".
Earlier this month Ukrainian forces have pushed back Russian troops, retaking more than 6,000 sq km (2,317 sq miles) in the space of two weeks.
"It is more vital than ever that we have the strategic patience to hold our nerve and ensure that the Ukrainians succeed in recapturing their territory," he said.