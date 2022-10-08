How seaside town newcomers sapped Tory strength
A coastal town popular with retirees has voted Conservative for decades but an influx of urbanites has unsettled the status quo. The BBC visited the town to meet some of the newcomers responsible.
In the dream home of Mark Smith and Karl Willes, a vibrant artwork takes pride of place on a dining-room wall.
It shows the crystalline waters of an open-air lido where the couple would regularly go swimming. It's a window into their past lives and a homage to the pool in south London, the city they called home for decades.
Now they live by the sea, they've swapped London and Tooting Bec Lido for the seaside town of Worthing and the English Channel.
Mark, 50 and Karl, 57, are part of a growing community of newcomer residents with shallow roots in the West Sussex town.
The switch to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic gave them the impetus to relocate, as it did for many Londoners seeking cheaper homes. Worthing "ticked all the boxes", Karl says. All except one: its politics.
Historically, Worthing has been dominated by the Conservatives and has elected MPs from the party since the end of World War II. So when Labour won control of Worthing Borough Council for the first time this year, Mark and Karl were thrilled the party they support had turned the town partially red.
It was a stinging result for the Conservatives, whose support has been eroding in some of its strongholds of southern England in recent years. A report by the Onward think tank found a gradual dip in Tory vote share in the south over successive elections.
The Tories fear that, like Labour's collapse in its northern heartlands at the last general election, their decline in southern towns like Worthing at the next could usher in another realignment of British politics.
"There's still a little way to go before the colour of the MPs might change," Karl says. "But there is certainly that shift."
One big factor behind that shift is the migration of younger urbanites from London and nearby Brighton. Demographers say this "spill-over effect" is driven by higher living costs in the cities.
Urban areas generally have strong Labour bases and more younger adults with university degrees, whereas Worthing skews older, with notable spikes lower down the age range. For example, the most recent census in 2021 recorded uplifts in younger age groups, including the 30 to 34s, which increased by 10.7%.
Another telling sign of population change can be seen in property data.
In a race for space amplified by work-from-home culture during the pandemic, "we've seen coastal areas rise up the popularity list", says Aneisha Beveridge, head of research at Hamptons estate agents.
One local estate agent, Jacobs Steel, says certain properties are "an easy sell to first-time buyers". Its director, Matt Jacobs, says typically more than 50% of buyers viewing Victorian period properties are not locals.
James Smythe, 42, was one of those buyers. In Worthing's east side, we meet at a recently opened bakery chain he says is "always busy". A novelist and TV writer, James moved to Worthing from London with his young family in early 2021. The town was "exactly what we were looking for", he says.
"I vote Labour," James says. "One of the things that put us off was how it politically skewed.
"My family traditionally vote Tory. It isn't a thing where I'm like, 'oh, gosh, that means you're a terrible person'. But it's about values."
He says he didn't decide until friends already living in Worthing "swayed it for us", telling the family that the town wasn't as "dyed-in-the-wool as it once was".
James now lives near Sam Palmer and Adam Weir, whose children go to the same outdoors-focused forest school. Until the pandemic, Sam, 43, and Adam, 46, had been living abroad for about 15 years, both working in demanding fashion jobs.
Populationincreased by 6.5% to 111,400 between 2011 and 2021
The sixthmost densely populated of the South East's 64 local authority areas
10.7%increase in the number of people aged 30 to 34 since 2011
50-54was the largest age group in 2021
29%of properties have been purchased by first-time buyers so far in 2022
20%of properties were bought by people moving from London in 2021
By 2021, the couple yearned for a different life, one near the sea, with a better work-life balance.
"Why not Worthing?" Sam asked Adam. Having grown up in Worthing, Adam was sceptical, but says "I've been pleasantly surprised at the evolution of the town".
Evidence of the changes in the town can be found on Worthing Pier, where a chic restaurant sits within its recently renovated art-deco pavilion. As we sit outside, Sam says she has noticed more start-ups and "creative people who have a different way of thinking".
They may think differently about politics too, adds Adam, a floating voter who predicts "a sway towards Labour values" in Worthing.
In this May's local elections, there was a dramatic swing when Labour seized Worthing Borough Council from the Tories.
On election night, Labour won its first-ever majority, only five years after gaining their first borough council seat for four decades. Dr Rebecca Cooper, who won that seat, and is now Labour leader of the council says the previous Conservative administration had "stopped listening to people".
"There is a demographic shift and that does change the political landscape," she says.
If voters keep the faith in her council, she expects Labour MPs in Worthing after the next election.
She would like to be one of them, even if she failed to win the Worthing West seat in 2017 and 2019. Currently, she's 2-0 down to the Tory incumbent, who's no slouch.
The UK's longest-serving MP, Sir Peter Bottomley has seen off challengers before and is bullish about his chances of doing so again.
Confident of diverse support, the 78-year-old says "the normal swing rules won't necessarily apply in Worthing".
As for the newcomers, Sir Peter has a message: "Come on one of my walks around Worthing" and see what politics has achieved.
He urges me to meet Sean McDonald, a Tory county councillor with a reputation for "knowing everything, and knowing everybody".
At the Lido Cafe on Worthing's seafront, the local Conservative association chairman sings the town's praises with beach vistas at his back. He has noticed "a lot more younger people moving in", but isn't sure "how that equates politically".
He blames the Downing Street lockdown party scandal for the Conservative downturn in May's local elections, which saw him lose his usually safe borough council seat to Labour by just 14 votes. With Prime Minister Liz Truss in charge, Sean says he is confident Sir Peter won't suffer the same fate.
The town's renaissance is "happening for everybody", not just newcomers, Sean says. And Maureen Cladicott, 80, wholeheartedly agrees.
A retired teacher, she too has seen more youngsters living here and "exciting new ideas, clothes, food trends and a vaping shop". It's only as a churchgoer that she feels new has come at the expense of the old.
She doesn't want churches "turning into nightclubs, or bars, or cafes". Nor is she keen on the "eyesore" across the road, Level 1, a brutalist multi-storey car park converted into a food court.
As she and several other older locals sip cups of tea at the Lido Cafe, dance music booms from the food court adjacent.
The main road that separates the venue from the iconic yet tired lido acts as both a physical and a metaphorical dividing line in a town of contrasts between old and new, Tory and Labour.
As Worthing straddles that line, Conservative voters like Maureen have reached a crossroad. After backing Brexit and voting Tory in 2019, she believes the party is heading in the wrong direction.
"Time for a change," Maureen says. "Let's see what the other lot can do."
Additional reporting and video production by Nick Raikes